Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir’s daughter Mahnoor was married on December 26 in a low-profile ceremony held in Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

Munir has four daughters and this was his third.

Advertisement

The wedding took place at the Pakistan Army Headquarters and was attended by several senior political and military leaders, though no official photographs were released.

Advertisement

Among those present were Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the ISI chief, and other top army officials, including retired generals and former service chiefs. Due to security concerns, the event was conducted discreetly.

Mahnoor married her first cousin Abdul Rehman, who is General Munir’s nephew. Abdul Rehman previously served in the Pakistan Army as a captain before joining the civil services through a quota reserved for military officers. He currently holds the position of assistant commissioner.

Advertisement

According to Pakistani journalist Zahid Gishkori, around 400 guests attended the wedding, but the ceremony remained subdued because of heightened security arrangements. Mahnoor is General Munir’s third daughter; he has four daughters in total.

Who attended marriage ceremony of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s daughter wedding? pic.twitter.com/tX3LyDihKS — Zahid Gishkori (@ZahidGishkori) December 30, 2025

Meanwhile, international reports have raised concerns about Pakistan’s current political and security direction under General Munir’s leadership. A report by Greek City Times claimed that global tolerance for Pakistan’s growing religious extremism is diminishing, alleging that the country has increasingly adopted a more theocratic and confrontational posture while struggling to control radical elements domestically. The report noted that the repercussions of this shift are being felt internationally.

Similarly, a report by Asian News Post stated that Pakistan’s military-led policies have failed to ensure border security, protect civilians, or improve the country’s global standing. Instead, the strategy has reportedly contributed to humanitarian challenges and regional instability.