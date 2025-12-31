DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Pakistan / Pakistan Army Chief marries third daughter to brother’s son in discreet ceremony at Rawalpindi Army HQ

Pakistan Army Chief marries third daughter to brother’s son in discreet ceremony at Rawalpindi Army HQ

Abdul Rehman previously served in the Pakistan Army as a captain before joining the civil services through a quota reserved for military officers

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:25 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Munir has four daughters and this was his third.
Advertisement

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir’s daughter Mahnoor was married on December 26 in a low-profile ceremony held in Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

Munir has four daughters and this was his third.

Advertisement

The wedding took place at the Pakistan Army Headquarters and was attended by several senior political and military leaders, though no official photographs were released.

Advertisement

Among those present were Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the ISI chief, and other top army officials, including retired generals and former service chiefs. Due to security concerns, the event was conducted discreetly.

Mahnoor married her first cousin Abdul Rehman, who is General Munir’s nephew. Abdul Rehman previously served in the Pakistan Army as a captain before joining the civil services through a quota reserved for military officers. He currently holds the position of assistant commissioner.

Advertisement

According to Pakistani journalist Zahid Gishkori, around 400 guests attended the wedding, but the ceremony remained subdued because of heightened security arrangements. Mahnoor is General Munir’s third daughter; he has four daughters in total.

Meanwhile, international reports have raised concerns about Pakistan’s current political and security direction under General Munir’s leadership. A report by Greek City Times claimed that global tolerance for Pakistan’s growing religious extremism is diminishing, alleging that the country has increasingly adopted a more theocratic and confrontational posture while struggling to control radical elements domestically. The report noted that the repercussions of this shift are being felt internationally.

Similarly, a report by Asian News Post stated that Pakistan’s military-led policies have failed to ensure border security, protect civilians, or improve the country’s global standing. Instead, the strategy has reportedly contributed to humanitarian challenges and regional instability.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts