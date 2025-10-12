DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Pakistan / Pakistan athletics federation bans Arshad Nadeem's coach     

Pakistan athletics federation bans Arshad Nadeem's coach     

Under the life ban, Iqbal cannot take part in any athletics activities nor coach or hold office at any level

article_Author
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 08:10 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Arshad Nadeem. AP/PTI file
Advertisement

Salman Iqbal, the long serving coach of Pakistan's top athlete Arshad Nadeem, was on Sunday banned for life by the country's Athletics Federation for violating the constitution of the Punjab Athletics Association, where he holds the position of President.

Advertisement

Under the life ban, Iqbal cannot take part in any athletics activities nor coach or hold office at any level.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation (PAAF) has accused Iqbal of committing violations by holding elections of the Punjab body back in August.

Advertisement

An inquiry committee was formed in mid-September and it recommended the ban on Iqbal on October 10, a day after his reply to the PSB came out.

The decision appears to be linked to the recent crisp reply Iqbal had sent to the state-run Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) when they asked him to explain Nadeem's poor show in the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.

Advertisement

PSB also demanded to know details about the expenses incurred on the javelin thrower's training and travel.

Iqbal, who has been Arshad's mentor and coach for the last few years, shocked everyone by disclosing that the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation had for the last one year or so disassociated itself from anything to do with Nadeem.

Iqbal apparently also ruffled feathers when he said in his reply that he had to seek financial assistance from a friend to ensure that Pakistan's top athlete was able to train in South Africa apart from helping him complete his rehab after sustaining a calf muscle injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts