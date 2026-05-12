Pakistan-based viral video promotes ‘tantra-mantra’ in Guru Nanak Dev’s name triggers outrage among Sikhs

A controversial video allegedly originating from Pakistan has triggered outrage among the Sikh community after a man was seen using the image of Guru Nanak Dev to promote tantra-mantra, black magic, occult practices and so-called spiritual solutions.

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The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the individual claiming to offer remedies for childlessness, love affairs, marital disputes, hypnotism, spiritual control and other personal issues through the “blessings of Guru Nanak”.

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The man is also reportedly sharing contact details to attract people seeking such services.

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The clip has drawn sharp criticism from Sikh circles, with many terming it a direct insult to Sikh beliefs and teachings. Religious scholars and community members said Sikhism strongly rejects superstition, blind rituals, hypocrisy and miracle-based claims.

“Sikh Gurus guided humanity towards truth, Naam Simran, honest living and selfless service. Using Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s image to promote black magic and occult practices is completely against the principles of Sikhi,” said several Sikh commentators while reacting to the viral video online.

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Sikh history clearly establishes that the Gurus never encouraged miracles or supernatural displays as the foundation of religion. Instead, they consistently opposed exploitation and fear in the name of spirituality.

The incident has also raised concerns among sections of the Sikh community regarding repeated attempts to misuse religious sentiments through social media platforms. Some observers alleged that such activities could be part of broader efforts to create confusion and emotional provocation among Sikhs and Muslims.

Calls are now growing for Sikh institutions, religious organisations and intellectuals to strongly condemn the misuse of Sikh symbols and educate the younger generation about the authentic teachings of Sikhism.

Community members stressed that Sikhism has no connection with tantra-mantra, black magic or occult practices and urged people not to fall prey to misleading propaganda circulated online.