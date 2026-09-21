Pakistan claims 28 terrorists killed in strikes near Afghan border; Kabul reports civilian deaths

Pakistan on Monday said its security forces carried out airstrikes on terrorist camps and hideouts in the border region with Afghanistan, killing 28 terrorists, including multiple suicide bombers.

The Pakistan information ministry said the strikes followed a "well-planned intelligence-based" ground operation carried out by security forces in Kohat and Hangu districts of northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

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The ground operation was followed by "calibrated air strikes" against hideouts and safe havens of terrorist organisations that Pakistan said were responsible for recent attacks in the province.

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"Based on credible intelligence, selective targeting of terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Fitna al Khawarij and its affiliates has also been carried out in the border region with Afghanistan with precision and accuracy," the ministry said.

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term used by Pakistan's government and military to refer to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and associated militant groups.

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The ministry said three targets were destroyed, including a training centre for suicide bombers, while large quantities of weapons and ammunition stored at the targeted centres and hideouts were also destroyed.

Pakistan's claim that 28 terrorists were killed could not be independently verified.

The strikes came after deadly attacks on security forces and police personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent days.

A terrorist attack on a police facility in Kohat last week killed at least 21 people, including 15 police personnel, according to Pakistani authorities. Several people were also injured.

On Sunday, six Pakistani soldiers, including two officers, were killed in a clash with militants in Hangu district near the Afghan border, according to Pakistani authorities.

Pakistan has accused militant groups operating from Afghan territory of carrying out attacks inside the country and has repeatedly urged the Taliban government in Kabul to take action against such groups.

Afghanistan, however, denies allowing its territory to be used for attacks against Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban government on Monday said Pakistani airstrikes in its eastern provinces of Kunar and Paktika killed three civilians and wounded four others.

Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the strikes and said Afghanistan would give an "appropriate response" to what he described as aggression.

But Pakistan's information ministry, while announcing the strikes, said maximum precautions was taken and "no collateral damage" occurred.

The latest strikes mark a fresh escalation in tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which have been strained for a while over Islamabad's allegations that militant groups use Afghan territory to launch attacks against Pakistan – an allegation rejected by the Afghan Taliban government.

The TTP is separate from but allied with Afghanistan's Taliban. Pakistan has repeatedly accused the outfit and other militant groups of operating from Afghan territory.