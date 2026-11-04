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Home / Pakistan / Pakistan conducts flight test of Fa’az air- to-air missile

Pakistan conducts flight test of Fa’az air- to-air missile

Army says the test was conducted on Tuesday and will “significantly enhance operational flexibility” of the Pakistan Air Force

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PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 09:34 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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“Equipped with a state-of-the-art terminal guidance system, it can engage enemy aerial targets at longer ranges,” the army said. Representative Image/ANI
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Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of its first indigenously developed Fa’az air- to-air missile, the army said.

The test was conducted on Tuesday and will “significantly enhance operational flexibility” of the Pakistan Air Force, the army said in a statement issued late Tuesday.

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“Equipped with a state-of-the-art terminal guidance system, it can engage enemy aerial targets at longer ranges,” the army said.

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The test was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with scientists and engineers who played a pivotal role in the development of the missile.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Army chief Asim Munir congratulated the scientists and engineers on the achievement.

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