Pakistan cricketers ‘humiliated’ in front of Mohsin Naqvi; leads to debate

Two Pakistan cricket players were recently told to remove their caps while greeting Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi at a dinner.

The dinner was hosted by Naqvi before the three-match Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series.

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As Naqvi was meeting the players, the team manager gestured towards batter Hasan Nawaz and speedster Naseem Shah telling them to remove their caps.

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This has led to a social media debate on whether the players should be treated in such a manner. Some users said that the players are not kids who need to be schooled on how to conduct themselves at such times.