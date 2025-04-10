Pakistan distances itself from 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana after extradition to India

In its first response following the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana from the US to India, Pakistan on Thursday distanced itself from the terror accused, stating that he is no longer a Pakistani citizen.

“Tahawwur Rana has not renewed his Pakistani documents in the last two decades. His Canadian nationality is very clear,” the Pakistan Foreign Office said in an official statement.

Sources suggest that Pakistan’s denial is rooted in Rana’s links with the Pakistani military and intelligence services (ISI), with concerns that he may disclose crucial details about Pakistan’s direct role in orchestrating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

According to Indian security agencies, Rana is an associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the key conspirators behind the November 26, 2008, attacks in Mumbai.

Authorities also allege that Rana has links to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Rana is believed to have played a pivotal role in facilitating travel documents for Headley (alias Dawood Gilani), who conducted reconnaissance of the key targets in Mumbai.

Rana reportedly traveled to Mumbai between November 11 and 21, 2008, via Dubai. During his stay at the Hotel Renaissance in Powai, he is believed to have reviewed logistical preparations for the attacks.