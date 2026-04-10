Pakistan eases entry norms with visa-on-arrival for key Islamabad talks

Pakistan has announced visa-on-arrival facilities for all individuals travelling in connection with the Islamabad talks, including delegates and journalists from participating countries, as it prepares to host high-stakes negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Advertisement

A high-powered lineup of negotiators from Washington and Tehran will most likely reach Islamabad on Friday, underlining the scale and urgency of the diplomatic engagement being facilitated by Pakistan.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the country “welcomes all delegates, including journalists”, attending the talks. He added that airlines have been instructed to allow boarding of such passengers even if they do not possess a prior visa.

Advertisement

According to an official communication issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, immigration authorities will issue visas on arrival upon entry. Airlines have also been requested to facilitate such travel, while dedicated desks have been set up at relevant airports to assist arrivals.

The talks, expected to begin this weekend, will bring together senior leadership from both sides.

Advertisement

The US delegation is set to be led by Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by key envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, reflecting the priority the Donald Trump administration has placed on the negotiations.

Iran, meanwhile, is expected to be represented by Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, signalling Tehran’s willingness to engage at both political and diplomatic levels.

Pakistan, which has positioned itself as mediator and host, is expected to play a central role in facilitating dialogue and sustaining communication between the two sides.

The negotiations will take place in Islamabad’s high-security Red Zone, where extensive arrangements have been made, including the designation of a secured hotel as the primary venue.

The composition of the delegations suggests the talks could extend beyond stabilising the current ceasefire to addressing broader issues such as sanctions, nuclear policy and regional security, even as deep mistrust and recent tensions continue to cast a shadow over the process.

Authorities concerned have been directed to extend necessary support to ensure smooth processing of participants arriving for the event.