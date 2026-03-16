Pakistan honour killing: Man axes wife, 5 children to death

A Pakistani man on Monday axed to death his wife and five children in the name of "honour" in the Punjab province of the country, police said.

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The incident took place in the wee hours of the day in a village in Sargodha district, some 200 kms from Lahore.

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According to a senior police officer, the suspect, Muhammad Yaseen, killed his 45-year-old wife, 15-year-old daughter, and four sons, aged one to 12, suspecting that his wife had an affair with a man from a nearby village.

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He also suspected that some of the children might not be his. Yaseen was arrested and recorded his statement to the police.

"After learning that my wife had an affair and she was planning to elope with her lover, I decided to kill her and all my children, suspecting that some of them might not be mine," he was quoted as saying.

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At midnight, Yaseen attacked his wife and children with an axe while they were sleeping and killed them.

The suspect said he also tried to end his life and was injured. The police officer said the suspect's condition is stable, and a murder case has been registered against him.

According to human rights organisations, approximately 1,000 women are killed in the name of "honour" in Pakistan every year.

While reported cases are lower, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says the practice persists, with families murdering women to restore perceived reputation, often despite legal reforms intended to curb the violence.