DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Pakistan / Pakistan honour killing: Man axes wife, 5 children to death

Pakistan honour killing: Man axes wife, 5 children to death

Pakistan Police say the suspect killed his wife suspecting that she had an affair with a man; he also suspected that some of the children might not be his

article_Author
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 06:01 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

A Pakistani man on Monday axed to death his wife and five children in the name of "honour" in the Punjab province of the country, police said.

Advertisement

The incident took place in the wee hours of the day in a village in Sargodha district, some 200 kms from Lahore.

Advertisement

According to a senior police officer, the suspect, Muhammad Yaseen, killed his 45-year-old wife, 15-year-old daughter, and four sons, aged one to 12, suspecting that his wife had an affair with a man from a nearby village.

Advertisement

He also suspected that some of the children might not be his. Yaseen was arrested and recorded his statement to the police.

"After learning that my wife had an affair and she was planning to elope with her lover, I decided to kill her and all my children, suspecting that some of them might not be mine," he was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

At midnight, Yaseen attacked his wife and children with an axe while they were sleeping and killed them.

The suspect said he also tried to end his life and was injured. The police officer said the suspect's condition is stable, and a murder case has been registered against him.

According to human rights organisations, approximately 1,000 women are killed in the name of "honour" in Pakistan every year.

While reported cases are lower, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says the practice persists, with families murdering women to restore perceived reputation, often despite legal reforms intended to curb the violence.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts