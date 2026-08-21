Imran Khan shifted to Islamabad hospital following Supreme Court directive

In compliance with a top court directive, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was transferred from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad in the early hours of Friday under tight security protocols, local media outlet Dawn reported.

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The transfer follows a ruling by Pakistan's Supreme Court ordering the government to move the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to the capital's private facility within two days for a comprehensive medical evaluation and care.

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Khan has been incarcerated since 2023, serving a 14-year sentence linked to the Toshakhana case at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

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As per the Pakistani outlet, after Khan arrived at the hospital, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi visited the medical facility to review the security arrangements. He had also visited the hospital on Thursday night to oversee preparations for the PTI founder's arrival.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Dawn reported that the representatives of the relevant departments and authorities, including the capital administration, police, jail officials and Rangers, were present at the hospital to finalise security and other arrangements.

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More than 800 personnel from various law enforcement units were deployed to secure the facility and its surroundings. Dedicated teams formed to handle the transit comprised personnel drawn from both the capital police and the city administration.

It was also noted that teams were constituted to bring Imran to the hospital from jail, comprising personnel from the capital police and administration.

Reacting to the development, former Pakistani President Arif Alvi on X expressed optimism over Khan's transfer to the hospital, describing the court-mandated move as a "beginning of real justice finally taking its course".