Pakistan has said in a post on social media platform X that US President Donald Trump should get Nobel Peace Prize in 2026 “in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis”.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for playing a substantial role in easing the conflict — despite Indian authorities disputing that.

The nomination came after Trump was asked on Friday about the Nobel and said he should be awarded it for a variety of reasons, including his work on India and Pakistan and arranging a treaty he said would be signed on Monday to end hostilities between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.

“I should have gotten it four or five times,” the president said. “They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.”