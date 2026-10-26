DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Pakistan / Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Russia in coming weeks for talks with Putin: Report

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Russia in coming weeks for talks with Putin: Report

No official announcement yet on proposed visit, initially planned for March but put on hold amid regional security crises

article_Author
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 02:01 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Reuters file photo
Advertisement

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Russia in the coming weeks for talks with President Vladimir Putin, according to a media report on Monday.

An official announcement from Islamabad regarding the upcoming visit remains pending.

Advertisement

However, the diplomatic sources cited by The Express Tribune newspaper indicated that preparations were under way for the prime minister's visit to Russia.

Advertisement

Although initially scheduled for March, Prime Minister Sharif's official visit to Moscow was put on hold by Islamabad in light of the regional security situation, with new dates to be finalised through mutual consultations.

The decision came as Pakistan was grappling with crises on two fronts.

Advertisement

Fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan had sharply escalated, while the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran had triggered a wider regional crisis, forcing Islamabad to focus on the security implications and the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Iran, the report said.

The upcoming trip to Moscow is expected to focus on bilateral economic cooperation, particularly trade, investment and energy, while regional security and Afghanistan are also likely to figure prominently in talks between Sharif and Putin, it added.

On October 12, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev travelled to Islamabad and held meetings with Pakistan's civilian and military leadership.

During his meeting with Kolokoltsev, Prime Minister Sharif expressed satisfaction over the "positive momentum" in bilateral relations and called for greater cooperation in trade and investment, energy and economic development.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, the two countries have explored cooperation in energy, connectivity, agriculture, and trade in recent years.

However, considerable potential remains untapped; officials noted that banking, payment mechanisms, and physical connectivity remain practical challenges to expanding commercial ties, the report said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts