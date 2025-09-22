DT
PT
Pakistan police arrest 89 terrorists of TTP, ISIS, Al-Qaeda from Punjab in three months

Pakistan police arrest 89 terrorists of TTP, ISIS, Al-Qaeda from Punjab in three months

Counter Terrorism Department, however, did not clarify whether the arrested militants were being tried in courts or kept in detention centres
article_Author
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 01:55 PM Sep 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
Pakistan’s Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested 89 militants linked to banned outfits, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS and Al-Qaeda, during intelligence-based operations across the province in the last three months.

“The CTD conducted 940 intelligence-based operations in various districts of Punjab during the period under review and arrested 89 suspects,” it said in a statement.

The arrested individuals belong to the TTP, ISIS, Al-Qaeda and some other terror outfits, it said.

They were allegedly “planning attacks on important buildings in several cities of Punjab”, the statement said.

Around 20 kg of explosive material, 85 detonators, 183 feet of safety fuse wire and banned literature were recovered from their possession, it said.

The CTD, however, did not clarify whether the arrested militants were being tried in courts or kept in detention centres.

