Pakistan ‘problematic player’, ‘unreliable’ mediator: Israeli envoy

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has raised doubts over Pakistan's potential role as a regional mediator, warning India that the Middle East conflict serves as a "preview" of radical tactics that could soon impact its own neighbourhood.

Advertisement

In an interview with PTI Videos, he rejected the notion that Pakistan possesses the credibility to act as a mediator in regional negotiations.

Advertisement

Labelling the country unreliable, Azar characterised Pakistan as a "problematic player" whose involvement requires the US to exercise "special caution" to avoid potential traps.

Advertisement

"I don't think they are reliable," he said about Pakistan's mediation role.

He added that when mediators lean towards a "terrorist entity" or "legitimise radicalism", it becomes "very tricky because the United States has to exercise special caution not to fall into traps set not only by the opposing side but also by the mediator".

Advertisement

The envoy further alleged an increasing connection between radical elements and the region, noting a rise in visits by Hamas leaders to both Pakistan and Bangladesh over the last two years.

Turning to the India angle, Azar claimed that because Israel is the most attacked country in the world, the threats it faces often serve as a "preview to a movie coming to a theatre in your neighbourhood".

He specifically alleged that radical groups are drawing twisted inspiration from the October 7 attacks and warned that the methodologies of hybrid warfare, including using human shields and manipulating media, are likely to be emulated elsewhere.

While commenting on Israel's policy of mandatory military service, Azar refrained from suggesting India adopt similar models.

He observed that India is "blessed" with a large territory and population, expressing confidence that the Indian government is making the "right decisions" regarding its own recruitment and defence needs.

He, however, noted the "positive aspect of conscription" in maturing young citizens and instilling a sense of responsibility.

"It doesn't mean that one size fits all. Each country has to find its own way."