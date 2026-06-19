Pakistan Sikh couple murder: Who is Sher Shah, the man arrested for gurdwara caretaker couple killing?

The police in Pakistan have arrested the prime suspect, identified as Sher Shah, in the murder of a Sikh caretaker couple who were shot dead inside a gurdwara in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, even as investigators said there was no evidence so far linking the accused to any terror outfit.

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The victims, Jagannath and his wife Asma Wanti, were serving as caretakers of a gurdwara in Babu Mohalla in Mardan district, around 60 km northwest of Peshawar.

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The couple was found shot dead inside the shrine premises on Wednesday, triggering outrage among the Sikh community and renewed concerns over the safety of religious minorities in Pakistan.

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Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mardan District Police Officer (DPO) Masood Ahmad Bangash said the prime suspect, Sher Shah, a resident of Amazugari area in Mardan, had been arrested following an investigation by a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Who is Sher Shah?

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According to police, Sher Shah is a local resident of Amazugari, a neighbourhood in Mardan district. Authorities have not disclosed his age, profession or any previous criminal record. Investigators said they are questioning him to establish the motive behind the killings.

The DPO said that preliminary investigations conducted jointly by police, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other senior officials have not found any evidence linking Sher Shah to any banned outfit, terrorist organisation or organised extremist network.

"The motive behind the killings remains unclear and all possible angles are being examined," Bangash said, adding that the probe is continuing on the basis of the suspect's statements and forensic evidence gathered from the crime scene.

Minority community under spotlight

The murders have once again drawn attention to the security of Pakistan's small Sikh community, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Sikhs have historically faced threats from militants and criminal elements.

Pakistan is home to an estimated 20,000-30,000 Sikhs, with a sizeable population residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Peshawar, Mardan and surrounding districts. Over the years, members of the community have been targeted in sporadic attacks, including killings of prominent Sikh traders and community leaders.

The killing of Jagannath and Asma Wanti inside a place of worship has sent shockwaves through the community, with Sikh leaders demanding a transparent investigation and strict punishment for those responsible.

Authorities have stepped up security around gurdwaras and other sensitive locations in Mardan as the investigation progresses.

The police have not ruled out any motive and said more details would emerge after further interrogation of the accused.