Pakistan supports Iran's right to develop nuclear capability for peaceful purposes

Pakistan supports Iran's right to develop nuclear capability for peaceful purposes

Sharif's remarks come amid heightened tensions between Iran and US, which has designated Pakistan a 'major non-NATO ally', over Tehran's nuclear programme
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 05:09 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is welcomed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 3, 2025. Reuters
Pakistan on Sunday supported Iran's right to develop nuclear capability for peaceful purposes, as the two sides signed several agreements to expand cooperation in multiple fields.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who arrived in Islamabad on Saturday, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his official residence.

At a joint press conference following their meeting, Sharif emphasised that Iran has the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which has been at the centre of the ongoing tensions with Israel.

"Pakistan stands with Iran for the acquisition of peaceful nuclear power," he said.

Interestingly, Sharif's remarks come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, which has designated Pakistan a "major non-NATO ally", over Tehran's nuclear programme.

In June, Israel and the US launched coordinated airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran suspended cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following the attacks.

During the press conference, Prime Minister Sharif condemned "Israeli aggression" against Iran and expressed solidarity with Tehran's right to self-defence.

He criticised Israel's actions in Gaza and called upon the international community, particularly Muslim nations, to address the ongoing human rights violations in the region.

Sharif said the two sides have signed several MoUs and made commitments and hoped that they would soon be transformed into agreements.

He said Pakistan and Iran are aiming to achieve the target of USD 10 billion in annual trade.

The two leaders also discussed issues related to terrorism and agreed to strengthen cooperation to combat militancy along their shared border.

President Pezeshkian, in his remarks, said that the MoUs signed also included one about finalisation of the free trade agreement at the earliest between the two sides.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, Pakistan and Iran exchanged 12 agreements and MoUs in the presence of Sharif and Pezeshkian.

The agreements and MoUs included cooperation in trade, agriculture, science, technology and innovation, information and communications, culture, art, tourism, climate, and maritime safety.

