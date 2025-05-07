Pakistan terrorists Ajmal Kasab, David Headley trained in 9 terror sites destroyed in Operation Sindoor

The precision attack on terror launch pads by Indian forces was to cripple the backbone of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Of the nine locations targeted by the Indian forces, one of them, Muridke Markaz, was the nerve center of the terror group.

Ajmal Kasab, involved in the Mumbai terror attack, and another conspirator, David Headley, were both trained at this center by the terror group.

Even the terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' with the IAF carrying out night raids on the nine hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Among other targets hit in a precise operation were Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (all of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group). Markaz Taiba at Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala, and Shwawai Nalla camp at Muzaffarabad (all of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba) and Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot (camps and training centers of banned Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted).

Out of the nine targets chosen by India, four were in Pakistan and the remaining five were in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Here's a list of the nine targets:

Bahawalpur, located around 100 Km from the International Boundary. It is the headquarters of the JeM.

Muridke, located 30 km from the border opposite Samba. It is an LeT camp.

Gulpur, 35 km from LoC in Poonch-Rajouri.

LeT camp in Sawai, 30 km inside POK, Tangdhar Sector.

Bilal Camp, a JeM launchpad.

LeT Kotli camp, 15 km from LoC opposite Rajouri.

Barnala camp, 10 km from LoC opposite Rajouri.

Sarjal camp, JeM camp about 8 km from IB opposite Samba-Kathua.

Mehmoona camp, 15 km from IB, near Sialkot, HM training camp.