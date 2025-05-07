DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Pakistan / Pakistan terrorists Ajmal Kasab, David Headley trained in 9 terror sites destroyed in Operation Sindoor

Pakistan terrorists Ajmal Kasab, David Headley trained in 9 terror sites destroyed in Operation Sindoor

Of the 9 locations targeted by the Indian forces, 1 of them, Muridke Markaz, was the nerve center of the terror group
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:53 AM May 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ajmal Kasab, involved in the Mumbai terror attack, and another conspirator, David Headley, were both trained at this center by the terror group.
Advertisement

The precision attack on terror launch pads by Indian forces was to cripple the backbone of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Of the nine locations targeted by the Indian forces, one of them, Muridke Markaz, was the nerve center of the terror group.

Ajmal Kasab, involved in the Mumbai terror attack, and another conspirator, David Headley, were both trained at this center by the terror group.

Advertisement

Even the terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' with the IAF carrying out night raids on the nine hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Among other targets hit in a precise operation were Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (all of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group). Markaz Taiba at Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala, and Shwawai Nalla camp at Muzaffarabad (all of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba) and Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot (camps and training centers of banned Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted).

Advertisement

Out of the nine targets chosen by India, four were in Pakistan and the remaining five were in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Here's a list of the nine targets:

Bahawalpur, located around 100 Km from the International Boundary. It is the headquarters of the JeM.

Muridke, located 30 km from the border opposite Samba. It is an LeT camp.

Gulpur, 35 km from LoC in Poonch-Rajouri.

LeT camp in Sawai, 30 km inside POK, Tangdhar Sector.

Bilal Camp, a JeM launchpad.

LeT Kotli camp, 15 km from LoC opposite Rajouri.

Barnala camp, 10 km from LoC opposite Rajouri.

Sarjal camp, JeM camp about 8 km from IB opposite Samba-Kathua.

Mehmoona camp, 15 km from IB, near Sialkot, HM training camp.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper