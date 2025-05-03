DT
Home / Pakistan / Pakistan test-fires Abdali missile amid strained ties with India over Pahalgam attack

Pakistan test-fires Abdali missile amid strained ties with India over Pahalgam attack

Pakistan army says missile launch part of 'Exercise INDUS' without giving details about the it
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 02:01 PM May 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Pakistan on Saturday announced that it has conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System — a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 km, amid heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features,” the army said in a statement.

The army said the missile launch was part of “Exercise INDUS” without giving details about the exercise.

The training launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan's strategic organisations.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and services chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan's Strategic Forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security against any aggression.

