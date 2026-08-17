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Home / Pakistan / Pakistan to deport 284 foreigners arrested for cybercrimes

Pakistan to deport 284 foreigners arrested for cybercrimes

Most suspects from China, Vietnam and Indonesia allegedly ran sextortion racket from Islamabad

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PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 04:43 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Pakistan will deport 284 foreign nationals, mostly from China, Vietnam and Indonesia, for their alleged involvement in sextortion and other cybercrimes, an official said on Monday.

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Most of the suspects had arrived in Pakistan on tourist visas and were operating from a registered IT business in Islamabad, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Usman Anwar said.

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The suspects were arrested last week, and some were shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi pending deportation, Anwar said. “The Ministry of Interior has cancelled the suspects’ visas and they are soon going to be deported.”

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The suspects were allegedly running a sextortion racket by posing as women online, the FIA chief said. They also allegedly lured victims into fraudulent business and investment schemes by promising unusually high returns.

The FIA has traced local facilitators and handlers who were allegedly assisting the foreign suspects. “The possible involvement of individuals associated with government departments is also being examined,” Anwar said.

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The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has been directed to place the names of the 284 foreigners on the “Black List” and “Foreigners Control List” after their departure, preventing them from obtaining Pakistani visas in the future.

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