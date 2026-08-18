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Home / Pakistan / Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail, local media says

Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail, local media says

Former Pakistan President Arif Alvi posts that Khan's medical reports are 'alarming'

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Reuters
Islamabad [Pakistan], Updated At : 01:25 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Imran Khan, former PM, Pakistan. Reuters file
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The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail, local media reported.

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Earlier, former Pakistan President Arif Alvi claimed that Imran Khan's medical reports were alarming.

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Alvi posted on X, "Imran Khan's medical reports are alarming. I have gone through them with several specialists, and I am writing this in plain language so every Pakistani can understand exactly what is happening."

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Alvi said the issues that worried him most were Khan's "anxiety and stress levels", "palpitations," and "high blood pressure," adding that sleeplessness was not mentioned in the report but likely indicated by the medications he was taking.

"I have known Imran Khan for more than 35 years. Stress was never his weakness. That it is now at peak levels tells you everything about what three years of imprisonment and total isolation have done to him," he said.

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"His heart rate is 54 bpm. Doctors will call that 'normal.' It is not normal for him," Alvi added.

Alvi said Khan "needs a 24-hour Holter monitor immediately" and called for proper daily monitoring of his blood pressure.

He said, "@ImranKhanPTI definitely needs to be moved to a hospital environment now, under an independent panel of doctors." "Neither his family nor the people of Pakistan trust government-appointed doctors alone," he added.

Imran Khan’s family has repeatedly raised concerns about their lack of access to him. (with inputs from ANI)

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