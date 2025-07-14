Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her Karachi apartment in a shocking case that has stunned the entertainment industry and the public.

Authorities have confirmed that her body, discovered earlier this month, had been in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting she died nearly nine months ago, in October 2024.

The discovery was made when a bailiff arrived at the apartment to enforce an eviction notice for unpaid rent. Upon entering, police found her body locked inside, with severe decomposition indicating a prolonged period since death.

Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, who conducted the post-mortem examination, confirmed the findings, noting that the corpse was almost skeletal and internal organs had decomposed completely. The exact cause of death remains undetermined pending further forensic results.

According to Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza, her mobile phone's Call Detail Records (CDR) indicate her last outgoing call was made in October 2024. Neighbors also confirmed they had not seen her since September or October last year. Notably, the only adjacent apartment on her floor was unoccupied at the time, which may explain why no one noticed any odors or unusual activity.

In a haunting turn, a voice message allegedly recorded by Humaira shortly before her death has gone viral on social media.

In it, she is heard telling a friend—later identified as Dureshehwar—to “pray a lot” for her career and well-being. “Please pray a lot for me… For my career, please remember me in your prayers,” she said warmly in the message, sent while her friend was on pilgrimage in Mecca.

While there are no immediate signs of foul play, police are continuing their investigation and have begun analysing her digital history and financial records to rule out any suspicious circumstances. The prolonged delay in discovering her body has sparked widespread concern over the isolation of individuals living alone.

Initially, Humaira’s family appeared reluctant to claim the body. However, her brother later came forward to arrange her burial. The case has raised difficult questions about loneliness, neglect, and mental health within show business and beyond.