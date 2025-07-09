DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Pakistan / Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar's decomposed body found, death suspected weeks earlier

Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar's decomposed body found, death suspected weeks earlier

Officers from the Gizri Police Station were dispatched to the residence in the Ittehad Commercial area after the landlord, unable to contact her and facing months of unpaid rent, sought legal action
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 PM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
humairaaliofficial/Instagram
Advertisement

Advertisement

Actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her apartment in Karachi's upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VI on Tuesday.

She was 32 years old.

Advertisement

According to police, Humaira's body was found in a decomposed state, suggesting she had died nearly two weeks before being found.

Officers from the Gizri Police Station were dispatched to the residence in the Ittehad Commercial area after the landlord, unable to contact her and facing months of unpaid rent, sought legal action, reports The Dawn.

Advertisement

The court subsequently directed the police to inspect the premises.

Police arrived at the apartment around 3:15 p.m. and, after receiving no response, forced entry into the locked unit. A strong odour-led them to the body. Forensic experts from the Crime Scene Unit were called in to collect evidence, and the body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for further examination.

Dr Summaiya Syed, police surgeon at JPMC, confirmed that the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

"The cause of death remains reserved," she said, adding that further investigation and a complete postmortem report are pending.

Humaira Asghar had been living alone in the apartment and had reportedly not paid rent for several months. Police are currently working to locate her family and contacts using mobile phone records.

Best known for her appearance on ARY’s reality show Tamasha Ghar and her role in the 2015 film Jalaibee, Humaira was also a theatre performer, painter, sculptor, and fitness enthusiast, as described in her Instagram bio. She had more than 713,000 followers on the platform. Her last post, shared on September 30, 2024, featured candid personal photos.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts