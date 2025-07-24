Pakistani passport among least powerful in 2025; know what’s India ranking

The Pakistani passport remains one of the weakest in the world, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to just 32 destinations, according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index.

Advertisement

Pakistan is ranked 96th out of 199 passports, placing it just above conflict-affected countries like Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Despite the low ranking, this represents a slight improvement from 2024, when Pakistan was tied with Yemen as the fourth-lowest globally.

Advertisement

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a visa or with a visa-on-arrival, an electronic travel authority (ETA), or a visitor permit. A score of 1 is given for such access, while a score of 0 is assigned when prior visa approval is required, including for e-Visas.

While Pakistan’s ranking remains low, several other Asian countries dominate the top of the list:

Advertisement

Singapore holds the 1 spot.

Japan and South Korea are tied at 2.

Seven EU countries, including Germany, France, and Italy, rank third.

The UK and US, once leaders in passport strength, have continued their decline—ranking 6th and 10th, respectively.

India saw the biggest leap in the past six months, jumping eight places from 85th to 77th, with access to 62 destinations.