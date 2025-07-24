DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Pakistan / Pakistani passport among least powerful in 2025; know what’s India ranking

Pakistani passport among least powerful in 2025; know what’s India ranking

While Pakistan’s ranking remains low, several Asian countries dominate the top of the list
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:20 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pakistan is ranked 96th out of 199 passports, placing it just above conflict-affected countries like Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.
Advertisement

The Pakistani passport remains one of the weakest in the world, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to just 32 destinations, according to the 2025 Henley Passport Index.

Advertisement

Pakistan is ranked 96th out of 199 passports, placing it just above conflict-affected countries like Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Despite the low ranking, this represents a slight improvement from 2024, when Pakistan was tied with Yemen as the fourth-lowest globally.

Advertisement

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a visa or with a visa-on-arrival, an electronic travel authority (ETA), or a visitor permit. A score of 1 is given for such access, while a score of 0 is assigned when prior visa approval is required, including for e-Visas.

While Pakistan’s ranking remains low, several other Asian countries dominate the top of the list:

Advertisement

Singapore holds the 1 spot.

Japan and South Korea are tied at 2.

Seven EU countries, including Germany, France, and Italy, rank third.

The UK and US, once leaders in passport strength, have continued their decline—ranking 6th and 10th, respectively.

India saw the biggest leap in the past six months, jumping eight places from 85th to 77th, with access to 62 destinations.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts