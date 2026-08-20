Pakistani TikToker Shamso Bibi, 1.3 million-follower creator, shot dead in Taxila; money dispute suspected

A 28-year-old Pakistani TikTok creator with more than 1.3 million followers was shot dead in Taxila near Islamabad on August 14, with her family alleging that she had received death threats linked to a financial dispute.

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Shamso Bibi, who was known online as Ayesha Gilamana, was travelling with her sister and brother when two men on a motorcycle allegedly intercepted their car and opened fire. Bibi was struck by a bullet in the neck and died from her injuries. The incident took place on Pakistan's Independence Day.

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Police have arrested at least four suspects in connection with the killing, according to media reports. Two of those arrested are accused of helping the alleged gunman flee after the shooting. The investigation into the motive and the roles of the suspects is underway.

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Called out of her house

According to a complaint filed by Bibi's father, Fazal Sahibzada, his daughter received a phone call from a man identified as Kashif, who allegedly asked her to come outside her home in Taxila.

Bibi subsequently left with her sister and brother in a car. As they approached a market, two men riding a motorcycle allegedly stopped the vehicle and opened fire.

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The tragic murder of 28-year-old TikToker Ayesha Gilamana (Shamsu Bibi), shot dead in broad daylight in Taxila, is another horrifying reminder of how unsafe the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has become for women. Devastating news. pic.twitter.com/xRpuAjfNBn — SILENT BRIEF (@SilentBriefHQ1) August 17, 2026

A bullet struck Bibi in the neck, according to reports. Her sister was seriously injured after the driver lost control of the car following the shooting and the vehicle crashed into a dumper truck.

A CCTV video circulating online reportedly shows two men on a motorcycle stopping near the car before one of them pulls out a pistol and fires at close range. The authenticity and full circumstances depicted in the footage have not been independently established.

Family alleges death threats over money dispute

In his complaint, Sahibzada said his daughter had been making TikTok videos for about three to four years and had built a large following on the platform.

The family has alleged that Bibi had been receiving threats from two men over a dispute involving money. Her father reportedly named individuals he believed could be linked to the killing and said he had reason to suspect them.

The alleged financial dispute has not been established as the motive by police, and the investigation is ongoing.

Bibi had more than 1.3 million TikTok followers, according to reports. Her family has since deleted her TikTok account, while her YouTube page also appears to have been taken down.

Brother appeals to Maryam Nawaz

Bibi's brother, Niamatullah, has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to intervene in the case and ensure that those responsible for the killing are brought to justice.

The arrests mark the first major police action reported in the case, but authorities have yet to establish a final motive or determine the extent of each suspect's involvement.

Concerns over violence against women creators

Bibi's killing has renewed concerns over the safety of women who have built large audiences on social media in Pakistan. Her death comes weeks after the killing of another young Pakistani social media creator, Sana Yousaf, whose murder also drew widespread attention.

TikTok has a large audience in Pakistan.

According to DataReportal's Digital 2026: Pakistan report, TikTok's advertising data indicated an adult audience of about 79.9 million users in Pakistan in late 2025.