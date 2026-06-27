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Home / Pakistan / Pakistan’s Balochistan hit by 5 earthquakes since Friday, 5 injured

Pakistan’s Balochistan hit by 5 earthquakes since Friday, 5 injured

The quakes measured between magnitudes 5.2 and 4.3 on the Richter scale

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PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 07:32 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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At least five moderate-intensity earthquakes have struck Pakistan’s southeastern province of Balochistan since Friday, with the latest jolting Barkhan and adjoining areas on Saturday morning.

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Authorities have reported five injuries and damage to some houses in these earthquakes, which measured between magnitudes 5.2 and 4.3 on the Richter scale.

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Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider Leghari said the quakes occurred on a fault line and could be the result of major earthquakes that have taken place globally.

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Twin earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 hit Venezuela on June 25, killing at least 920, leaving more than 51,000 missing and causing widespread damage.

“The massive earthquake in Venezuela could have created the release of energy to other fault lines and because Balochistan is on a fault line, there could be more jolts,” Leghari said.

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The earthquakes were felt in the remote areas of the province, including Rakhni, Kohlu, Musakhail, Kingri and Barkhan.

According to data from the United States Geological Survey, the first earthquake was felt in Rakhni at 8.06 am on Friday, followed by other quakes, with the latest one this morning in Barkhan measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale.

An official of the Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority Ali Ansari said that so far they have received reports of five injuries but no casualties.

He said that since many of the houses in the remote areas of Musakhail, Kingri and Barkhan are made of mud, some collapsed due to the intensity of the quakes, injuring the people.

He said teams had been sent to the affected areas where rescue operations are ongoing.

In the past, Balochistan has been hit by several strong earthquakes resulting in loss of life, injuries and major damage to buildings and houses.

An earthquake in October 2021 in the Harnai area of the province killed 40 people, injured 300 others and caused widespread damage in the remote area.

In September 2013, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit many areas of Balochistan, causing nearly 350 deaths and affecting over 300,000 people, while two days later, another powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Awaran district and other area, killing seven people and injuring scores.

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