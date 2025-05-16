DT
Home / Pakistan / Pakistan’s Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s latest song is ‘worse than a nuclear bomb’; heard it yet?

Pakistan’s Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s latest song is ‘worse than a nuclear bomb’; heard it yet?

Chahat became famous for his viral song 'Bado Badi', he also made a cover of singer Karan Aujla’s hit song 'Tauba Tauba'
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 PM May 16, 2025 IST
Pakistani social media star and singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan released a new patriotic song called "Meray Watan Meray Chaman" after a recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

But instead of being taken seriously, the song quickly went viral for its unusual style and left people laughing.

Many people on social media made jokes about the song. One user wrote: "Pakistan just attacked India – this song is worse than a nuclear bomb. I give up. I surrender!"

Another person joked: "Watan and chaman both upgraded," while another said: "Aliens are more beautiful than him." One tweet even suggested: "India should fight back with singers like Dhinchak Pooja. Our 'Singer-400 Defence system' is ready!"

Ricky Kej’s Reaction

Even Indian Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej reacted to the song. He called it a complete “horror.”

In response, people shared funny videos and songs, calling them “counterattacks” to Chahat’s music. One video showed a woman singing, with a funny caption comparing her voice to a strong defence system.

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan?

Chahat became famous for his viral song Bado Badi. He also made a cover of singer Karan Aujla’s hit song Tauba Tauba, to which Aujla replied: “Uncle, please don’t do this.”

