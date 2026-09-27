Pakistan Navy’s first Hangor-class submarine successfully conducted its maiden live weapon firing in the Arabian Sea, the army said on Sunday.

The Hangor-class submarine arrived at Karachi in June after being constructed in China under a mutual agreement.

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The army, in a statement, termed the firing drill a “major demonstration of operational readiness”, adding that the newly inducted PNS/M HANGOR accurately engaged a “designated long-range target with an anti-ship cruise missile”.

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Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, who witnessed the firing, praised the submarine’s combat power and emphasised the “strategic importance of enhancing subsurface capabilities for credible maritime deterrence”.

“The milestone underscores the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to maintaining a modern, combat-ready force to safeguard national maritime frontiers and regional peace,” said Inter-Services Public Relations, the army’s media wing.

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistan Navy and its leadership on the first live weapons firing by the newly inducted submarine, according to a statement issued by his office.

“The submarine successfully struck a long-range target with an anti-ship cruise missile, demonstrating the operational readiness, professional expertise and combat capability of Pakistan Navy’s submarine force,” Sharif was quoted as saying.

He expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring the armed forces’ readiness to tackle national security challenges.

The navy is set to induct a total of eight Hangor-class submarines equipped with advanced combat systems, modern sensors, Air Independent Propulsion technology and enhanced stealth features.