Pakistan’s jailed former PM Imran Khan taken to hospital for eye treatment

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was taken to a government hospital for treatment of his eye condition, a media report said on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been jailed since 2023 and faces more than 100 cases, including corruption and charges related to inciting violence. He is lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Khan has been undergoing treatment for his right eye since January after he complained of vision loss.

Khan was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for tests and follow-up treatment for his eye condition, Dawn reported, quoting a hospital official.

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"Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi was brought from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi to PIMS in Islamabad during the night between November 10 and 11, for a medical check-up and follow-up eye treatment on the advice of his treating ophthalmologist," a PIMS official said.

The hospital official added that, prior to the procedure, the former premier underwent a medical examination, including an ocular assessment.

"His vital parameters were found normal. He was clinically stable, and his general physical examination was unremarkable. After obtaining informed consent and following standard monitoring procedures, precautionary measures and clinical protocols, the ophthalmology team administered an intravitreal anti-VEGF injection," the official said.

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"He remained clinically stable before, during and after the procedure. He was discharged at around 2.30 am with the necessary instructions for further care and follow-up," he said.

Khan's party PTI and his family insisted that he be shifted to a private hospital, whereas the government official insisted that his eyesight improved after treatment at the government facility.

The Supreme Court had ordered on August 18 to shift Khan to a private hospital, but he was instead taken to PIMS and returned to jail after various medical tests at the hospital.

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Khan became prime minister in 2018 but lost the top job after a no-confidence vote in 2022.