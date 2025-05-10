DT
Home / Pakistan / PM Shehbaz Sharif calls meeting of body that oversees nuclear arsenal: Pakistan military

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls meeting of body that oversees nuclear arsenal: Pakistan military

The authority is the top body of civilian and military officials that takes security decisions, including those related to the country's nuclear arsenal
Reuters
Islamabad, Updated At : 08:03 AM May 10, 2025 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. File photo
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the National Command Authority on Saturday, the military said, after Islamabad launched a military operation against India and targeted multiple bases.

The authority is the top body of civilian and military officials that takes security decisions, including those related to the country's nuclear arsenal.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours escalated this week as they both accused each other of violating airspaces by sending drones and other munitions, killing at least 48 people.

