DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Pakistan / Police register FIR month after abduction, forcible conversion of Hindu girls in Pakistan's Sindh province

Police register FIR month after abduction, forcible conversion of Hindu girls in Pakistan's Sindh province

Pakistan Darawar Ittehad maintains that if the girls are minors, their ages should be verified and the matter should be investigated transparently

article_Author
PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 06:44 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
More than a month ago, two Hindu girls were allegedly kidnapped, converted to Islam against their will and were married. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

More than a month after the alleged abduction, forcible conversion and marriage of two Hindu girls, police in Pakistan's Sindh province registered an FIR against two accused on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly abducted the sisters on August 29 from near their home in the Tando Allahyar town of the province.

Advertisement

They later forcibly converted them to Islam and married them.

Advertisement

The sisters were recovered and presented before a sessions judge in Tando Allahyar town, who sent them to a safe home until a decision in the case was made.

Shiva Kaachi, who heads the Hindu community welfare NGO, Pakistan Darawar Ittehad, said after much effort, the police finally registered an FIR against the two accused on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"We went to the police station today along with Hindu community leaders...and other representatives, along with the girls' family members, where we submitted an application with necessary information and documents about the alleged abduction, conversion and marriage of the underage girls, after which the police registered the FIR," he said.

He said that Pakistan Darawar Ittehad maintains that if the girls are minors, their ages should be verified through their identity documents, birth records, and other relevant legal evidence, and the matter should be investigated fully and transparently.

The rights and protection of minors must be ensured under the law, he said.

Meanwhile, in another case involving a young Hindu girl, he said police had been asked to provide protection to the girl and her family. He said the girl was abducted in Umerkot district around eight months ago.

She was recovered after much effort and reunited with her family, but her abductor and his associates were now threatening to abduct her again, kill her family and set their homes on fire, he claimed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts