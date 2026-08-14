Social media romance turns sour: Former Pak minister seeks FIR against ex-wife over AI images

What began with a social media romance and a marriage solemnised over a video call ended in shock, divorce and a police complaint, with a former Pakistani minister alleging that AI-generated photographs were used to lure him into the alliance.

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Former Sindh minister Ghulam Rasool Unnar has filed a petition before a sessions court in Karachi seeking registration of an FIR against his ex-wife Razia Arbab under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

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During a hearing of the case on Thursday, Unnar's lawyer Shahid Unnar told the court that his client had interacted with Arbab through social media and she later proposed marriage to him.

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The lawyer claimed that Arbab had used AI-generated and digitally altered photographs to mislead Unnar about her appearance before the marriage.

The two subsequently married through a video call in the presence of witnesses, with a dower of PKR 100,000, which had already been paid to Arbab.

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It was only after the nikah that Unnar went to meet his wife to consummate the marriage; he was "shocked and surprised" to see her face, the lawyer said.

He claimed that Arbab had used AI-generated and digitally altered photographs to mislead Unnar about her appearance before the marriage.

"My client, on finding out that he had been cheated, immediately ended his marriage and divorced her," the lawyer said.

"The pictures were altered to mislead my client using AI," he added.

The former minister has now sought registration of an FIR, alleging that Arbab continued to target him after the divorce by posting "fake news" about his death and sharing fabricated images on social media.

The petition further alleges that she sent abusive and threatening messages to Unnar on WhatsApp, warning him that she would share his personal videos or kill him if he failed to pay her.

The sessions court has directed both sides to submit their responses by August 17.