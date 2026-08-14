DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Pakistan / Social media romance turns sour: Former Pak minister seeks FIR against ex-wife over AI images

Social media romance turns sour: Former Pak minister seeks FIR against ex-wife over AI images

Former Sindh minister Ghulam Rasool Unnar alleged that AI-generated pics were used to lure him into the alliance

article_Author
PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 06:34 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

What began with a social media romance and a marriage solemnised over a video call ended in shock, divorce and a police complaint, with a former Pakistani minister alleging that AI-generated photographs were used to lure him into the alliance.

Advertisement

Former Sindh minister Ghulam Rasool Unnar has filed a petition before a sessions court in Karachi seeking registration of an FIR against his ex-wife Razia Arbab under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Advertisement

During a hearing of the case on Thursday, Unnar's lawyer Shahid Unnar told the court that his client had interacted with Arbab through social media and she later proposed marriage to him.

Advertisement

The lawyer claimed that Arbab had used AI-generated and digitally altered photographs to mislead Unnar about her appearance before the marriage.

The two subsequently married through a video call in the presence of witnesses, with a dower of PKR 100,000, which had already been paid to Arbab.

Advertisement

It was only after the nikah that Unnar went to meet his wife to consummate the marriage; he was "shocked and surprised" to see her face, the lawyer said.

He claimed that Arbab had used AI-generated and digitally altered photographs to mislead Unnar about her appearance before the marriage.

"My client, on finding out that he had been cheated, immediately ended his marriage and divorced her," the lawyer said.

"The pictures were altered to mislead my client using AI," he added.

The former minister has now sought registration of an FIR, alleging that Arbab continued to target him after the divorce by posting "fake news" about his death and sharing fabricated images on social media.

The petition further alleges that she sent abusive and threatening messages to Unnar on WhatsApp, warning him that she would share his personal videos or kill him if he failed to pay her.

The sessions court has directed both sides to submit their responses by August 17.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts