Home / Pakistan / Suicide blast targets Army school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan, 4 children killed

40 students were in the bus that was headed to an army-run school, when the blast took place,
article_Author
Reuters
Quetta, Updated At : 11:08 AM May 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only.
Four children were killed in a blast targeting an army school bus in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province, a government official said on Wednesday.

"The bus was on its way to a school in an army cantonment," said Yasir Iqbal, the administrator of Khuzdar district, where the incident took place.

Around 40 students were in the bus that was headed to an army-run school, when the blast took place, Iqbal said, adding that several were injured in the incident.

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province by area, but smallest by population. The province of some 15 million people in the southwest of the country is home to key mining projects but has been roiled by a decades-old insurgency.

