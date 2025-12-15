New South Wales Police say they have identified the two gunmen responsible for a deadly shooting at a Hanukkah event near Sydney’s Bondi Beach as a father and son, confirming that no other attackers were involved.

The father, a 50-year-old, was killed at the scene, taking the number of dead to 16, while his 24-year-old son was in a critical condition in hospital, police said at a press conference on Monday.

The father and son were identified as Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, respectively, by state broadcaster ABC and other local media outlets.

Officials have described Sunday's shooting as a targeted antisemitic attack.

Forty people remain in hospital following the attack, including two police officers who are in a serious but stable condition, police said. The victims were aged between 10 and 87.

Witnesses said the attack at the famed beach, which was packed on a hot evening, lasted about 10 minutes, sending hundreds of people scattering along the sand and into nearby streets.

Police said around 1,000 people had attended the targeted Hanukkah event, which was held in a small park off the beach.

Police arrested Naveed Akram at the scene of the shooting, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Akram’s mother, Verena, said her son had contacted the family hours earlier while holidaying with his father. “He rang me and said, Mum, I just went for a swim… we’re going to stay home now because it’s very hot,” she said. Insisting he was not capable of violence, she added, “He doesn’t have a firearm… he goes to work, he comes home, he goes to exercise, and that’s it. Anyone would wish to have a son like my son.”

Verena defended her son, saying he was quiet and stayed out of trouble. “He doesn’t have a firearm. He doesn’t even go out. He doesn’t mix with friends, he doesn’t drink or smoke, and he doesn’t go to bad places. He goes to work, comes home, and goes to exercise — that’s it,” she said.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Naveed Akram was an unemployed bricklayer who lost his job about two months ago after his employer became insolvent. He had been actively looking for work.

Verena said her son, who attended Cabramatta High School, was not very social and did not spend much time online. She said he enjoyed fishing, scuba diving, swimming and exercising.

As per Australia Home Minister: “Father involved in Bondi gun attack came to Australia in 1998 on student visa, son is an Australian-born citizen”.

This is one of the #terrorist who killed so many innocent people in #bondibeach #Australia he is named as Naveed Akram of #pakistani origin, confirmed by australian media. Pay close look the terrorist in the driving licence picture wears a pakistani cricket shirt. #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/A0ISdL5S7P — Wahdat Jalal (@WahdatJ) December 14, 2025

“We have progressed at pace overnight with that investigation, and as a result of investigations undertaken, I can say that we are not looking for a further offender,” Lanyon said. “We are satisfied that there were two offenders involved in yesterday’s incident.”

According to police, officers confronted the suspects during the attack, fatally shooting one of them while the second was taken into custody after being injured.

CBS News, citing US intelligence officials briefed on the investigation, reported that the two men were likely of Pakistani origin. Images circulating on social media purport to show Sajid Akram’s New South Wales driver’s licence, though authorities have not commented on the authenticity of those images.

Police said the investigation into the motive behind the shooting is ongoing. Authorities have not announced whether the incident will be formally classified as terrorism.

Video shows Islamist terrorist shooting over Jewish people, at Sydney's Bondi Beach, Australia. pic.twitter.com/xOhZRP8E48 — Sujal Singh (@sujalsingh_x) December 15, 2025

Security around Jewish community events has since been increased, and officials urged the public not to speculate as the investigation continues.

