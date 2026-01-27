The Loh Temple, dedicated to Lava, one of Lord Ram’s sons, located inside the historic Lahore Fort in Pakistan’s Punjab province, has been fully restored and opened to the public.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) said on Tuesday that it has completed the conservation of the Loh Temple along with two other heritage structures, that are the Sikh-era Hammam and the Athdara Pavilion of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, in collaboration with the Aga Khan Cultural Service, Pakistan.

The Loh Temple comprises a cluster of interconnected chambers within the Lahore Fort complex. It is an open-to-sky structure housing a memorial shrine. The temple is dedicated to Lava (also known as Loh), one of the sons of Lord Ram, after whom, according to Hindu belief, the city of Lahore is named. The site had earlier undergone partial restoration in 2018.

“The restoration initiative aims to celebrate the Lahore Fort’s rich cross-cultural heritage, reflected in its Sikh and Hindu temples, Mughal mosques and structures from the British period,” WCLA spokesperson Tania Qureshi said, adding that extensive conservation techniques were employed during the project.

Last year, a Sikh researcher identified around 100 monuments within the Lahore Fort that were maintained during the Sikh era (1799-1849), of which nearly 30 no longer exist.

To offer visitors a deeper understanding of the fort’s historical significance during the Sikh Empire, the WCLA commissioned US-based Sikh researcher Dr Tarunjit Singh Butalia to write a guidebook titled Lahore Fort during the Sikh Empire.

“The Lahore Fort, a deeply sentimental monument in the Sikh psyche, served as the seat of power of the Sikh Empire for nearly half a century,” Dr Butalia told PTI, noting that the site holds personal significance as his ancestors served in the Sikh court, as recorded in Umdat ut Tawarikh, the Persian chronicles of the era.