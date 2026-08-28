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Home / Pakistan / ‘They’re blatantly trying to kill him’: Imran Khan’s sons fear for his safety

‘They’re blatantly trying to kill him’: Imran Khan’s sons fear for his safety

Imran has been held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since 2023 after being found guilty of corruption charges by the country’s courts

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PTI
London, Updated At : 02:14 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reuters file
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Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket great Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, have expressed fears for their father’s safety in prison, saying “blatant” attempts are being made to “kill him in there”.

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The brothers appeared in an 18-minute interview on Sky Sports that was conducted by former England captain Mike Atherton, a signatory to the letter recently sent by 21 international greats of the game to the Pakistan government, demanding proper medical care for Imran.

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“It’s very, very clear what they’re doing, which is they’re just blatantly trying to kill him in there. They just want to keep him in there as long as possible and hopefully just silence him,” said Kasim, voicing grave concerns about the current state of his 73-year-old father.

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“The last time he was able to speak to our aunties and anyone else, he said the conditions have severely worsened recently. He has been relating it to other political prisoners who have been killed or who have died in prison.

“Right now, it is worse than ever, completely isolating him more than 23 hours a day in a cell,” he added.

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The interview, which was aired during the lunch break of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Lord’s on Thursday, triggered a protest from the visiting team’s Cricket Board which threatened to pull its players out of the match, according to well-placed sources.

The PCB eventually filed a complaint with the broadcaster, expressing displeasure at the telecast.

Besides being a politician, Imran is an iconic figure in international cricket, having led Pakistan to its first and only ODI World Cup triumph in 1992.

He underwent a medical examination recently on the instructions of Pakistan’s Supreme Court. He was taken to Shifa Hospital in Islamabad before being shifted back to the prison within hours of the check-up.

Sulaiman said Imran has not been examined by independent doctors.

“...it just makes us think, what are they hiding? Why are they so fearful of allowing him to get reported on by an unbiased, neutral doctor?” Sulaiman said.

“We were cautiously optimistic (when court ordered medical check-up). Our fears were confirmed when, instead of being taken to the private hospital, where he was meant to be taken, he was just taken to a government medical facility for a few hours, and then taken straight back to jail,” he alleged.

“He had an eye patch on for the eye situation, seemed visibly stressed, and that is something that is very hard for us to imagine because he embodies a very calm, assured presence, every time I have ever seen him, including being at gunpoint. A car we were in was robbed, and he was the calmest person there, including the robbers,” he quipped.

The two brothers said they have not seen Imran in flesh and blood since 2022 when he survived an assassination attempt and their last telephonic conversation with him was in March this year.

Asked to share the details of that call, they said Imran had sounded stoic despite the difficult circumstances.

Imran has been held at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since 2023 after being found guilty of corruption charges by the country’s courts.

The two brothers reiterated that their attempts to visit him are being actively thwarted by denial of visa.

“We tried to visit him. But the visas we applied for were blocked for technical reasons,” Kasim said.

“...Well, there’s (also) probably a small risk that we’d be arrested,” added Sulaiman.

“But ultimately, we just want to see him at this point...not to make any sort of noise and just minimal publicity,” he added.

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