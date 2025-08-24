DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Pakistan / Thousands evacuated as floods worsen in Pakistan’s Punjab, high alert issued amid heavy rain warning

Thousands evacuated as floods worsen in Pakistan’s Punjab, high alert issued amid heavy rain warning

Fresh monsoon spell forecast till August 27, rivers continue to swell
article_Author
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 08:52 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A resident carries a sack of supplies as a volunteer of Rescue 1122 adjusts Pakistan's flag on a boat, which was used to evacuate people from the areas flooded due to the monsoon rains and rising water level of the Sutlej River in Bhikhiwind village near the Pakistan-India border in Kasur district of the Punjab province in Pakistan. Reuters Photo
Advertisement

Around 20,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit districts in Pakistan’s Punjab province over the last 24 hours even as heavy rains and rising river levels are forecast for the next 48 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisement

“People from Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari have been moved to safety after several villages submerged under floodwater,” Farooq Ahmad, spokesperson for Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, said in a statement.

The areas from where about 20,000 people have been evacuated since Saturday are adjacent to the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and Jhelum rivers, he said.

Advertisement

“The evacuation of populations settled in the riverbeds of the Sutlej and Ravi has been completed,” Ahmad added.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said emergency operations were underway across multiple districts as a fresh monsoon spell is forecast till August 27.

Advertisement

The Sutlej River has reached a high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala.

“The situation at Ganda Singh Wala is critical and expected to persist for the next 48 hours,” the PDMA warned, adding that water levels in the Indus at Tarbela and Kalabagh are also rising.

“The epicentre of the crisis remains Sutlej, where authorities are focusing evacuation efforts in areas like Jalalpur Pirwala. We have begun relocating residents to prevent any potential damage. Their lives and property are our primary concern,” the authority said.

The government has urged citizens to cooperate with rescue agencies and warned to avoid recreational activities near rivers and canals.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts