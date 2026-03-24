icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Pakistan / Trump ‘appears to have approved’ Pakistan PM Sharif’s offer to host US-Iran talks

Trump ‘appears to have approved’ Pakistan PM Sharif’s offer to host US-Iran talks

Trump shares a screengrab of Shehbaz Sharif’s post on Truth Social, a move widely seen as a tacit endorsement of Islamabad’s offer

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:19 PM Mar 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Donald Trump. Reuters file
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to have approved Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to host talks between the United States and Iran, signalling a possible new diplomatic track amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

Advertisement

Sharif had earlier said Pakistan was ready “to be the host” for facilitating dialogue between the warring sides.

Advertisement

“Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” he posted on X.

Advertisement

Trump subsequently shared a screengrab of Sharif’s post on Truth Social, a move widely seen as a tacit endorsement of Islamabad’s offer.

The development assumes significance as backchannel efforts to open a negotiating window between Washington and Tehran gather pace, even as hostilities continue on the ground.

Advertisement

While there has been no formal announcement of talks, the public signalling by both Islamabad and Washington suggests exploratory diplomatic alignments are under way.

There was, however, no official confirmation from the White House on whether Pakistan is being actively considered as a venue, or if any structured dialogue process has been finalised. US officials have maintained that discussions remain “fluid” and sensitive.

The conflict, now in its fourth week, has triggered global concern over energy security and regional stability, even as parallel military posturing continues.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts