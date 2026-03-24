Trump ‘appears to have approved’ Pakistan PM Sharif’s offer to host US-Iran talks

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to have approved Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer to host talks between the United States and Iran, signalling a possible new diplomatic track amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

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Sharif had earlier said Pakistan was ready “to be the host” for facilitating dialogue between the warring sides.

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“Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” he posted on X.

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Trump subsequently shared a screengrab of Sharif’s post on Truth Social, a move widely seen as a tacit endorsement of Islamabad’s offer.

The development assumes significance as backchannel efforts to open a negotiating window between Washington and Tehran gather pace, even as hostilities continue on the ground.

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While there has been no formal announcement of talks, the public signalling by both Islamabad and Washington suggests exploratory diplomatic alignments are under way.

There was, however, no official confirmation from the White House on whether Pakistan is being actively considered as a venue, or if any structured dialogue process has been finalised. US officials have maintained that discussions remain “fluid” and sensitive.

The conflict, now in its fourth week, has triggered global concern over energy security and regional stability, even as parallel military posturing continues.