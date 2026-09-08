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Home / Pakistan / Wasim Akram voices concern over Imran Khan’s health, says ‘there can be no compromise’

Wasim Akram voices concern over Imran Khan’s health, says ‘there can be no compromise’

Not many Pakistan legends have spoken in support of the 1992 World Cup-winning captain who has been in jail since 2022 after his conviction in corruption cases

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New Delhi, Updated At : 07:52 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Pakistani cricket commentator and coach Wasim Akram. File
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Wasim Akram has become another high-profile cricketer to voice his concerns over the health of his friend and former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, saying “there can be no compromise” on that front.

Not many Pakistan legends have spoken in support of the 1992 World Cup-winning captain who has been in jail since 2022 after being convicted in multiple corruption cases. Imran denies any wrongdoing.

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“I haven’t spoken to him for three years. It’s so unfortunate, politically, what’s happening with him. The court of law is the court of law. But as far as his health is concerned, there can be no compromise on that,” Akram told the Athletic.

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Last week, legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara joined a host of former international captains in seeking proper medical treatment for the 73-year-old Imran.

As many as 22 international captains wrote an open letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, demanding proper medical care and humane treatment for Imran.

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“There’s a movement in England and elsewhere (to improve Imran’s conditions) but here (in Pakistan)? I’m not so sure,” said Wasim.

“I’m speaking from the heart as someone who is worried about him as a person. Convicted or not convicted. Jail or no jail. We need to safeguard his health. We don’t know what’s happening, the government are saying his health apparently is fine. But I’m worried. I miss him a lot.”

Among the former Pakistan cricketers, Imran’s longtime teammate Javed Miandad too has expressed his concerns for the cricketing leader’s well-being.

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