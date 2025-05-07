DT
PT
When Pakistan minister lied India targeted innocent civilians, anchor snubs him on live TV interview

When Pakistan minister lied India targeted innocent civilians, anchor snubs him on live TV interview

Pakistan’s Information Minister caught off guard in interview hours after Indian Strikes
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:52 AM May 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Video grab
Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister, Attaullah Tarar, appeared on a live TV interview just hours after India carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, called Operation Sindoor, was a response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

During the interview, Tarar claimed there were no terrorist camps in Pakistan and said the country was a “victim of terrorism.” However, the Sky News anchor, Yalda Hakim, immediately pushed back, pointing out that Pakistan’s own Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, had recently admitted that Pakistan had helped the U.S. with such activities for decades.

When Tarar tried to defend Pakistan, Hakim reminded him that Osama bin Laden—the mastermind of 9/11—was found and killed by U.S. forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011. This left Tarar momentarily speechless. He responded by inviting Hakim to visit Pakistan and repeated that his country fights terrorism.

Tarar also accused India of being the aggressor and said Pakistan would respond to the strikes, claiming they had already shot down Indian planes.

India, on the other hand, said its military hit nine terror targets without crossing the Line of Control and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally monitored the operation.

