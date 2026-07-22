The International Criminal Court (ICC) is set to hold a crucial vote on the future of its suspended chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, whose career has been overshadowed by allegations of sexual misconduct even as the court faces mounting political pressure from the United States.

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Khan, a British barrister of Pakistani origin, has denied all allegations against him. His supporters argue that the proceedings have unfolded amid unprecedented attacks on the ICC following its investigations into Israel and other global conflicts, while critics say the allegations concern his conduct and abuse of authority rather than the court's cases.

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Karim Khan became one of the world's most controversial prosecutors after seeking ICC arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders in 2024 over alleged war crimes in Gaza. The move sparked sharp criticism from Israel and the United States, even as Khan later became embroiled in separate sexual misconduct allegations, which he denies.

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There is no verified evidence that the allegations were orchestrated because of the Netanyahu case, although Khan's supporters say the ICC has faced intense political pressure since the warrants were sought.

Who is Karim Khan?

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Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, 56, was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, to a family of Pakistani heritage. A King's College London law graduate, Khan built an international reputation as a criminal lawyer before becoming the ICC's chief prosecutor in June 2021.

Before leading the ICC, Khan served in several high-profile international roles, including:

Prosecutor and defence counsel in international war crimes tribunals.

Head of the UN investigative team examining crimes committed by ISIS in Iraq.

Counsel in cases involving conflicts in Sudan, Kenya and Libya.

As ICC prosecutor, he led investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Why is Karim Khan facing dismissal?

The ICC's oversight bureau recommended Khan's dismissal after a UN-backed investigation concluded that he had engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior staff member and committed serious misconduct. The recommendation would be put to a vote by the court's 125 member states.

The allegations were first made by a female lawyer working in Khan's office. She has publicly alleged that Khan subjected her to repeated non-consensual sexual contact during work trips. Another woman has also accused him of misconduct dating back to 2009.

Khan has categorically denied all allegations, insisting that no sexual misconduct occurred and arguing that the disciplinary process has been unfair.

Why is the US attacking the ICC?

The controversy comes as the ICC faces escalating pressure from the United States.

Washington has sharply criticised the court over its decision to pursue cases involving Israel and US personnel. The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on ICC officials and announced a broader campaign aimed at weakening the court, arguing that it lacks jurisdiction over US and allied officials.

The ICC, however, maintains that it is an independent judicial institution tasked with investigating genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes where it has jurisdiction.

Will Khan's exit affect ICC cases?

Legal experts say the vote concerns Karim Khan's position, not the validity of the ICC's investigations or arrest warrants. Existing cases, including those involving the Israel-Hamas war, Ukraine and Sudan, would continue under the authority of the prosecutor's office even if Khan is removed.