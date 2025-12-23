Will inform ICC about Indian players’ provocative behaviour during U-19 Asia Cup final: PCB

Accusing the Indian players of provocative behaviour during the Under-19 Asia Cup final, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that he intends to “formally inform” the ICC about it.

Pakistan defeated India by 191 runs in the final of the age-group continental showpiece in Dubai on Sunday.

Players from both sides were seen engaged in verbal altercations during the game and the two teams also did not exchange the customary handshakes before and after the match.

“Indian players kept provoking Pakistani players during the Under-19 Asia Cup final,” Naqvi said at a reception hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Pakistan will formally inform the ICC about the incident. Politics and sports should always be kept separate,” he added.

The Pakistan team’s mentor-cum-manager, Sarfaraz Ahmed also said that he was disappointed with the behaviour of the Indian youngsters.

“The behaviour and attitude of the Indian players was not good and improper,” he alleged.

Even if Pakistan were to file a formal complaint, the ICC would go only by the report filed by the match referee.

India-Pakistan diplomatic ties have nosedived after the Pahalgam terror attack in April earlier this year in which 26 tourists were gunned down by terrorists.

The Indian government has banned all bilateral sports engagement with Pakistan but has exempted multi-nation competitions, citing the Olympic Charter that prohibits discrimination on political grounds.