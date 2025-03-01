Best Crypto to Buy Now with $100: Top 3 Trending Coins with a 5000% ROI Potential

The crypto market still struggles to regain strength, but some coins show strong breakout signals. Three tokens, Rexas Finance (RXS), Cardano (ADA), and Pepe Coin (PEPE), have a 5000% ROI potential for investors aiming to maximize their $100 investment. Here's why these coins are popular.

Rexas Finance (RXS): The Future of Real-World Asset Tokenization

Rexas Finance is at the vanguard of the next big cryptocurrency wave: real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. By tokenizing illiquid assets such as real estate, fine art, and commodities, Rexas Finance targets an exponentially growing industry. This method allows fractional ownership, enabling small investors to access formerly exclusive investment possibilities. Rexas Finance's unique features aim to disrupt asset management practices, which explains its rising interest among investors. One of the platform's unique tools is Rexas Token Builder. It allows anyone to create tokens backed by tangible assets with a simple, no-code option, greatly advancing investment democratization. Rexas Finance's QuickMint Bot facilitates token generation on Telegram and Discord, making it a valuable and mobile-friendly tool for investors and creators. The token's strong use cases inside the DeFi ecosystem contribute to its growth possibilities. The platform's staking, governance, and liquidity mechanisms are expected to be widely adopted. Furthermore, Rexas Finance's Certik audit assures RXS works within safe limits, lowering risk and enhancing investor confidence. With the worldwide tokenization market expected to reach $16 trillion by 2030, RXS represents a large portion of that industry, making it an appealing investment.

In the ongoing presale of Rexas Finance, the project has raised $45.9 million and sold 445 million tokens as of writing. Each RXS costs $0.20, with the allocated presale token for its final presale stage now 89% sold. The project is poised for a rapid breakout in the next bull cycle, especially as it prepares to list on major exchanges. After the presale, RXS will be listed on at least three of the top 10 global cryptocurrency exchanges, a milestone for investors. With its low price and early-stage growth, RXS is among the best prospects for investors looking to cash in on the next billion-dollar market. It's an altcoin with considerable upside potential as it gets traction through strategic adoption in tokenizing real-world assets.

Cardano (ADA): Institutional Growth Fueling the Rally

Cardano has recently made headlines, particularly for its price increase following Grayscale's application for a Cardano ETF. After the announcement, ADA rose 15% before correcting, indicating investors’ appetite for such products. At $0.797 as of publication, Cardano aims to lead the smart contract platform market with scalability, sustainability, and interoperability. ADA whales also played a notable role in the recent price gains. The report indicates that Cardano large holders have consistently accumulated ADA for the past 15 months. These wallets have accumulated 1.41 billion ADA, worth over $1.096 billion. Meanwhile, Cardano is keeping up with its network upgrade goals. After launching the Plomin upgrade, the community keenly anticipates the Leios upgrade. The new upgrade could propel ADA past Solana in terms of network speed. As of this report, ADA is trading at $0.80, up 2.3% in the past day. ADA's positive mood and technical pattern strongly suggest higher prices. In 2025, Cardano remains a strong competitor for investors seeking a project with high returns.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): Meme Coin's Potential in 2025

Pepe Coin’s recent resurgence saw it shed a zero as it flashed more bullish signals. PEPE, currently trading at $0.00001009 as of writing, has also seen a notable increase in its trading volume. This surge has turned 36.95 trillion PEPE tokens into profit. According to data from analytics firm IntoTheBlock, this represents 56.6% of all holders.

PEPE Coin Profitability Chart. Source: IntoTheBlock

PEPE whales have accumulated a significant amount of the token during the recent market downturn. One whale recently acquired 200.4 billion PEPE for $3.72 million USDC, and another withdrew 280 billion PEPE tokens (worth $5 million) from Binance. This signals investors' confidence in the token's potential. PEPE was listed on the Japanese platform BitFlyer last month, taking a huge step forward in its worldwide expansion strategy. This ranking boosts the frog-themed memecoin's international visibility. PEPE is known for its strong return during market rallies, and experts believe it can turn in another 5,000% in the upcoming bull run, making it a must-watch coin for low-budget crypto investors.

A $100 Investment for a 5000% ROI

For $100 investors, Rexas Finance (RXS), Cardano (ADA), and Pepe Coin (PEPE) offer great options. RWA tokenization gives Rexas Finance a unique crypto value proposition and tremendous growth potential. With its novel strategy, low presale price, and excellent growth prospects, Rexas Finance is the ideal coin for forward-thinking investors eager to participate in the future of tokenized assets.

