How This Hyderabad-Based Team Struggled and Built One of the Biggest Data Science EdTechs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 13: Innomatics Research Labs, one of India’s most renowned data science EdTech companies, has transformed thousands of individuals into skilled professionals since its inception in 2019. Unlike many EdTechs that sought heavy funding and poured resources into aggressive marketing, Innomatics took a different path—one that focused on real impact, quality training, and meaningful career transitions. Bootstrapped from day one, the company was built with a vision to not just educate but also place students in data science roles, ultimately securing over thousand placements in 500+ companies.

The journey was anything but easy. Founded with personal savings, the company quickly gained traction by offering practical, industry-relevant training. However, just as Innomatics was expanding, the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Government restrictions meant that in-person training was halted, students were hesitant to pay fees, and financial pressures mounted.

Despite securing a loan of INR 1.8 crore from friends, the company faced an unexpected setback—employees who were supported through the crisis secretly took on other jobs, draining resources without contributing to the company’s revival. When operations resumed post-lockdown, many of these employees never returned, forcing Innomatics to rebuild its team from scratch.

Determined to keep the company alive, the founders turned to their students, launching extensive boot camps and internship programs. Yet, even with successful placements, many students refused to pay for their training, arguing that payment should have been demanded upfront. With bank loans bouncing, creditors at their doorstep, and personal finances in ruins, the founders had every reason to give up—but they didn’t. Instead, they doubled down on their mission to make Innomatics stand tall.

Slowly but steadily, their efforts paid off. As alumni secured jobs, word-of-mouth became their most powerful marketing tool. More enrollments followed, and with them, the ability to hire top-tier technical instructors from leading companies.

Unlike traditional EdTechs that relied on theoretical teaching, Innomatics emphasized hands-on projects, encouraging students to showcase their work on platforms like GitHub and LinkedIn. This approach not only strengthened students’ portfolios but also attracted more learners who recognized the institute’s ability to deliver real-world skills.

Today, Innomatics Research Labs stands as one of India’s biggest and most trusted data science EdTechs. With campuses in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Pune, the company continues to bridge the gap between education and employment. Their internship program is open to all aspiring data scientists, regardless of their prior training, with participants gaining exposure to cutting-edge topics like Large Language Models and Generative AI. Over the past five years, Innomatics has delivered more than 350 cohorts and four lakh hours of training, solidifying its reputation as an industry leader.

CEO Kalpana Katiki Reddy credits the company’s success to its strong mentorship model. Unlike many EdTechs that rely on support tickets for student queries, Innomatics provides 24/7 direct access to mentors and trainers. Additionally, their focus on hackathons and industry collaborations ensures that students are not just job-ready but also capable of excelling in competitive hiring processes.

As Innomatics looks ahead, its vision remains clear: to upskill over a million professionals in data science, AI, full-stack development, and data engineering within the next two years. By creating an ecosystem that connects learners, mentors, and hiring companies, the company continues to revolutionize India’s EdTech landscape—proving that impact, not funding, is the true measure of success.

