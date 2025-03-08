Unconscious Bias in the Workplace: How Women Can Overcome Obstacles

New Delhi [India], March 8: On International Women’s Day today, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women across all walks of life. Happy Women’s Day to all!

In India’s corporate landscape, women have made remarkable strides, occupying leadership positions, spearheading innovations, and driving business growth. Yet, despite this progress, unconscious bias remains an invisible barrier that subtly influences decision-making, workplace dynamics, and career progression. Unlike overt discrimination, unconscious bias operates beneath the surface, often unintentional but deeply ingrained in organizational culture. Understanding and addressing these biases is essential for fostering a truly inclusive work environment.

Understanding Unconscious Bias

Unconscious bias refers to automatic, ingrained assumptions that influence our perceptions and interactions. In the workplace, these biases manifest in various ways:

Performance Expectations: Women are often expected to “prove” themselves more than their male counterparts. Their successes may be attributed to luck or external factors, whereas men’s achievements are seen as a result of competence and leadership skills.

Women are often expected to “prove” themselves more than their male counterparts. Their successes may be attributed to luck or external factors, whereas men’s achievements are seen as a result of competence and leadership skills. Promotion Gaps: The “likeability vs. competence” paradox makes it challenging for women to be perceived as both strong leaders and approachable colleagues. Assertiveness in men is often applauded, but in women, it can be labelled as aggressive.

The “likeability vs. competence” paradox makes it challenging for women to be perceived as both strong leaders and approachable colleagues. Assertiveness in men is often applauded, but in women, it can be labelled as aggressive. Maternal Bias: Women who take maternity leave or have caregiving responsibilities may be unfairly perceived as less committed to their careers, resulting in fewer opportunities for leadership roles.

Women who take maternity leave or have caregiving responsibilities may be unfairly perceived as less committed to their careers, resulting in fewer opportunities for leadership roles. Microaggressions and Workplace Culture: From being interrupted in meetings to having their ideas credited to male colleagues, women face subtle yet persistent challenges that impact their confidence and professional growth.

Overcoming Obstacles: Strategies for Women

While structural changes are essential, women can take proactive steps to navigate and counteract unconscious biases:

Self-Advocacy and Confidence

Many women hesitate to highlight their achievements due to fear of being perceived as boastful. However, self-advocacy is crucial. Maintaining a record of accomplishments and communicating one’s contributions in performance reviews and team discussions can help shift perceptions.

Building Strong Networks and Mentorships

A strong professional network can open doors to opportunities and provide crucial guidance. Seeking mentors, both male and female, who advocate for gender diversity can create pathways for career advancement.

Speaking Up Against Bias

Addressing biases, even subtly, can create awareness. For instance, when interrupted in a meeting, women can confidently reclaim their space: “I’d like to finish my point before we move on.” Similarly, amplifying the voices of other women by reinforcing their ideas can counteract biases in group settings.

Negotiating for Growth

Women are less likely to negotiate salaries or promotions as compared to men. Preparing data-backed justifications for raises and seeking mentorship on negotiation strategies can help bridge the wage gap and increase career opportunities.

Leveraging Skill Development and Continuous Learning

Upskilling in leadership, negotiation, and technical competencies helps break stereotypes and establishes credibility. Taking up challenging assignments and seeking cross-functional roles can further reinforce professional growth.

Organizational Responsibility: A Call for Change

While individual strategies are essential, companies must also take proactive steps to address unconscious biases:

Bias Awareness Training: Conducting regular sessions on recognizing and mitigating bias can help create awareness among employees and leadership.

Conducting regular sessions on recognizing and mitigating bias can help create awareness among employees and leadership. Inclusive Hiring and Promotion Policies: Structured interview and evaluation processes can help ensure that women are judged fairly based on their skills and competencies.

Structured interview and evaluation processes can help ensure that women are judged fairly based on their skills and competencies. Flexible Work Policies: Supporting work-life balance through flexible schedules and parental leave for both genders can dismantle traditional biases around caregiving responsibilities.

Supporting work-life balance through flexible schedules and parental leave for both genders can dismantle traditional biases around caregiving responsibilities. Allyship and Sponsorship Programs: Encouraging male allies to champion women’s careers and ensuring diverse representation in leadership discussions can create a more balanced workplace.

Overcoming unconscious bias requires a collective effort—women must advocate for themselves, while organizations must commit to systemic change. By fostering an inclusive environment where talent and capability, rather than gender, determine success, Indian workplaces can truly empower women. As more women break barriers, they pave the way for future generations, transforming not just boardrooms but society at large.

