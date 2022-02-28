1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 27

On the first day of the three-day Pulse Polio drive, teams of the Health Department administered polio drops to 1.07 lakh children today. The drive was kicked off by Additional Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Thind by administering the polio drops to children at a booth near Patiala bus stand. Dr Sukhwidner Singh, Deputy Director, Punjab Health Department, Patiala Civil Surgeon Prince Sodhi and District Immunisation Officer Veenu Goyal were also present there.

Dr Prince Sodhi said the department had a target of giving polio drops to 1.88 lakh children up to the age of 5 years within three days. The Civil Surgeon said that 26 mobile teams had been constituted to administer polio drops to children at brick kilns, labour colonies, factories and slum areas. Dr Sodhi said the health teams would be going door-to-door on the remaining two days of the drive.

Meanwhile, Dr Veenu Goyal said though the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared India a polio-free country, but there was a risk of the spread of the disease due to migration as cases were registered from the adjoining countries. Under the programme, children of those who migrated from Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh will also be given polio drops.