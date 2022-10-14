1.46L metric tonne paddy arrives in Patiala district

Patiala, October 13
Amid the ongoing paddy procurement, the district administration, on Thursday, informed that 1.46 lakh metric tonnes of paddy had already arrived in various grain markets of the district. It has been learnt that, of the total arrival, 1.422 lakh metric tonnes of the paddy has already been purchased by various state procuring agencies.
Among the various agencies, PUNGRAIN is the one that has procured the highest paddy in this season so far.
PUNGRAIN is said to have purchased 59,157 metric tonnes of paddy followed by Markfed which has purchased 27, 854 metric tonnes while PUNSUP purchased 34,080 metric tonnes.
