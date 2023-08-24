Rs 1.5 lakh, jewellery stolen from house

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh sahib, August 23

Thieves struck at the house of a former sarpanch of Adampur village near here and decamped with gold ornaments and cash last night.

The thieves entered the house by scaling the boundary wall and breaking the grills. Former sarpanch Ranjit Singh said the incident came to light around 4 am when his wife woke up and found the door of cupboard broken and clothes scattered. He said nearly Rs 1.5 lakh and gold jewellery kept in the locker of the cupboard were missing.

Narpinder Singh, SHO, Sirhind police station, said a case was registered.

