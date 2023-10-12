1,56,624 MT of paddy reaches grain markets

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 11

Over 1,56,624 metric tonne (MT) of harvested paddy has reached grain markets in the district, of which 1,51,859 MT has been procured by various agencies.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney held a meeting with representatives of the procurement agencies and said the process will be fast-tracked in the coming days. She said the paddy grains have reached 96 out of 109 purchase centres and that procurement has started in 94 of them.

She added that 67122 metric tonnes of paddy have been purchased by Pangrain, 31433 metric tonnes by Markfed, 30792 metric tonnes by PUNSUP, and 22512 metric tonnes by Punjab State Warehouse Corporation. She also directed officials to spread awareness regarding the ill effects of burning paddy straw among farmers.