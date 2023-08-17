Rs 1.7 crore flood relief given to families on I-Day

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 16

The Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at various places in the district. Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill hoisted the national flag at a district-level function at the Sports Stadium here.

She took the salute from contingents of the Punjab Police, Home Guard and NCC troops. In her address, the Deputy Commissioner paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country and said they people should follow the path shown by them by maintaining communal harmony.

Shergill said people had suffered a lot due to the recent floods and a compensation worth Rs 1.70 crore have been given by the district to the owners of 90 damaged houses. She said the compensation for damaged crops would be given shortly.

Students of various schools presented a cultural programme. The DC honoured freedom fighters and their families and prominent personalities. She also distributed sewing machines, tricycles to the needy.

Legislators Lakhbir Singh Rai (Fatehgarh Sahib Assembly constituency) and Rupinder Singh Happy (Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency), District and Sessions Judge Arun Gupta, Additional Sessions Judge Anshul Berry, SSP Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal, ADC Isha Singal and other senior officials were present.

