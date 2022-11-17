1 challaned for burning waste in open

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 16

After the city remained engulfed in smog due to the burning of crop residue, bursting of firecrackers and other reasons, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has now started issuing challans for burning waste in open. The violation has otherwise remained unchecked in the past.

A MC team today issued a challan to a resident near Kumar Sabha School on the Rajpura road where he was found burning waste in an open plot.

An official said burning of any kind of waste in open is a violation of norms. “Anyone found burning waste can be issued a challan as per sanitation bylaws. In case the fine is not paid, the matter can be sent to the local court for disposal,” the official said.

MC Commissioner Aditya Uppal said, “The team visited the area near Kumar Sabha School and fined the individual for burning waste, including electricity wires.” He said the MC will continue issuing challans for such violations in the future as well.